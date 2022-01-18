Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

Yet advocates of bitcoin and other coins say the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in mainstream financial and investing in recent years has shored up the sector.

Cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital said their research showed a similar shift towards bitcoin being held for longer period by investors, which it said "illustrates a transference from shorter-term 'weak hands' to long-term 'strong hands'."

Crypto data platform Coinglass's bitcoin Fear & Greed index, has wavered between 10 and 29 since the start of the year, which could be an indicator of a possible market bottom and buying opportunities, according to Will Hamilton, head of trading & research at Trovio Capital Management.

"Previous market bottoms in July 2021 and March 2020 correlated with Fear and Greed scores of 19 and 10 respectively," he added.

For the uninitiated, 0 indicates "extreme fear" and 100 is "extreme greed"

There were, meanwhile, more headlines for cryptocurrencies last week.

Meme-based dogecoin stole the spotlight after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company would accept it as payment for select merchandise.

The tweet sent dogecoin up nearly 12%.

"If more people are looking to buy Tesla merchandise with dogecoin then there's more demand," Acheson said, adding that this move could improve fundamental factors for dogecoin.

Cryptocurrency Solana was another altcoin in focus, with Bank of America analysts saying the Solana blockchain could pull market share away from ethereum and "could become the Visa of the digital asset ecosystem".