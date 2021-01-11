Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Coinmama | One of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms, Coinmama allows customers in almost every country to buy or sell bitcoin. It also offers one of the highest limits for buying bitcoins with a credit card. Although, the fees charged by them is slightly higher at 4.9-5.9 percent (depending on the volume) on each purchase.

Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12% to a one-week low as rising U.S. yields lifted the dollar broadly and hurt non-income paying assets.

Bitcoin fell as far as $33,447, its lowest since Jan. 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20% to a one-week low of $1,007.51.