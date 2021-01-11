MARKET NEWS

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Bitcoin fell as far as $33,447, its lowest since Jan. 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20% to a one-week low of $1,007.51.

Reuters
January 11, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12% to a one-week low as rising U.S. yields lifted the dollar broadly and hurt non-income paying assets.

Bitcoin fell as far as $33,447, its lowest since Jan. 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20% to a one-week low of $1,007.51.
first published: Jan 11, 2021 09:35 am

