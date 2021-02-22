MARKET NEWS

Bitcoin hits fresh high of over $58,000

The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record $58,354, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. It has surged around 100% this year.

Reuters
February 22, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

Bitcoin continued gaining on Sunday, rising to a fresh high and extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday.

Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #World News
first published: Feb 22, 2021 07:48 am

