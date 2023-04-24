 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Bitcoin ‘halving’ due next year spurs predictions of rally in token past $50,000

Bloomberg
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

The largest digital asset has climbed 67% since Dec. 31 in a partial revival from an epic rout in 2022. While the token at the moment is struggling in the vicinity of $30,000, halving holds the potential to trigger an advance of at least 81%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence and Matrixport.

Bitcoin’s rebound is just the start of a rally that will take it past $50,000 next year courtesy of a process known as halving that curbs the supply of new tokens, according to projections from crypto analysts.

The largest digital asset has climbed 67% since Dec. 31 in a partial revival from an epic rout in 2022. While the token at the moment is struggling in the vicinity of $30,000, halving holds the potential to trigger an advance of at least 81%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence and Matrixport.

A halving – or halvening – cuts in half the amount of tokens that Bitcoin miners receive as reward for their work. The quadrennial event is due next around April 2024 and is part of the process of capping Bitcoin supply at 21 million tokens. The coin hit records after each of the last three halvings.