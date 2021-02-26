English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Bitcoin falls over 5% to $44,466, close to lowest in over 2 weeks

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has risen as much as 70% from the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14.

Reuters
February 26, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Bitcoin fell more than 5 to $44,466 on Friday, losing $2,560.84 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has risen as much as 70% from the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14.
Reuters
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #World News
first published: Feb 26, 2021 02:06 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.