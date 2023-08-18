English
    Bitcoin falls 7.2% to $26,634

    Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 16.3% from the year's high of $31,818 on July 13.

    Reuters
    August 18, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST
    Bitcoin dropped 7.2% to $26,634 at 21:45 GMT on Thursday, losing $2,067 from its previous close.

    Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 16.3% from the year's high of $31,818 on July 13.

    Ether , the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.29% to $1,547.4 on Thursday, losing $203.8 from its previous close.

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 06:34 am

