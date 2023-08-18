Bitcoin falls 7.2% to $26,634

Bitcoin dropped 7.2% to $26,634 at 21:45 GMT on Thursday, losing $2,067 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 16.3% from the year's high of $31,818 on July 13.

Ether , the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.29% to $1,547.4 on Thursday, losing $203.8 from its previous close.