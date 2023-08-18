Bitcoin falls 7.2% to $26,634

Bitcoin dropped 7.2% to $26,634 at 21:45 GMT on Thursday, losing $2,067 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 16.3% from the year's high of $31,818 on July 13.
Ether , the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.29% to $1,547.4 on Thursday, losing $203.8 from its previous close.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!