Bitcoin falls 5.71% to $35,210

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.7% from its 2021 high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Reuters
June 12, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
Experts are trying to figure out why Bukele is pushing bitcoin. They say it is unclear how the highly volatile cryptocurrency will be a good option for the unbanked and only time will tell if the new system translates into real investment in El Salvador.

Bitcoin dropped 5.71% to $35,210 at 0600 GMT on Saturday, losing $2,131.11 from its previous close.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 2.54 % to $2,293.26 on Saturday, losing $59.84 from its previous close.
first published: Jun 12, 2021 11:56 am

