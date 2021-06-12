Bitcoin falls 5.71% to $35,210

Experts are trying to figure out why Bukele is pushing bitcoin. They say it is unclear how the highly volatile cryptocurrency will be a good option for the unbanked and only time will tell if the new system translates into real investment in El Salvador.

Bitcoin dropped 5.71% to $35,210 at 0600 GMT on Saturday, losing $2,131.11 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.7% from its 2021 high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Also read: Cryptocurrency Prices on June 12: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and more

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 2.54 % to $2,293.26 on Saturday, losing $59.84 from its previous close.