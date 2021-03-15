English
Bitcoin falls 1.8% to $60,077.32

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 2.8% from the year's high of $61,781.83 on March 13.

Reuters
March 15, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

Bitcoin dropped 1.78% to $60,077.32 on Sunday, losing $1,087.87 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 2.8% from the year's high of $61,781.83 on March 13.

