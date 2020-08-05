172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|biontech-fosun-pharmaceutical-launch-another-covid-19-vaccine-trial-5649621.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BioNTech, Fosun Pharmaceutical launch another COVID-19 vaccine trial

"The study is designed to support the regulatory approval process for the Chinese market and intends to confirm that the safety and immunogenicity profile observed in participants from the German and US trials is comparable to that of Chinese participants," BioNTech said in a statement.

Reuters

Germany's BioNTech and China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday announced the start of another COVID-19 vaccine trial in China with a total of 144 participants.

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 03:10 pm

