BioNTech aims for 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

"We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated 6-dose label," BioNTech said in a presentation.

January 11, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech, partner of US pharmaceutical group Pfizer, said on Monday it aims to produce two billion doses of its vaccine this year.

"We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated 6-dose label," BioNTech said in a presentation.

