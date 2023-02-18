 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biocon recalls 3,665 bottles of antifungal drug in US for failed degradation specifications

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

In its latest Enforcement Report, the US health regulator said that the Bengaluru-based firm is recalling 3,665 bottles of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets (100 mg, 60-count bottle).

In its latest Enforcement Report, the US health regulator said that the Bengaluru-based firm is recalling 3,665 bottles of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets (100 mg, 60-count bottle), used to treat serious fungal infections like invasive aspergillosis.

USFDA noted that the New Jersey-based Biocon Pharma Inc is recalling the affected lot due to Failed Impurities/Degradation Specifications: High Out Of Specification degradation results. The lot has been manufactured by Biocon Pharma and distributed in the US by Iselin-based Biocon Pharma Inc, it added.

Biocon initiated the Class II nationwide (US) recall on January 31, this year.