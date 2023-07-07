Binance chief strategy officer quits

English
    Reuters
    July 07, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST
    Binance's Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann has quit the cryptocurrency exchange, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

    Last month, U.S. regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a "web of deception" and filed 13 charges in a federal court in Washington D.C. Binance has said it would defend itself "vigorously."

    "It's true that I am leaving Binance," Hillmann said in a tweet, adding that he was doing so on good terms.

    Hillmann had joined the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in 2021 and became the chief strategy officer in October last year.

    #Binance #World News
    first published: Jul 7, 2023 06:23 am