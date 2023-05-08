English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Binance pauses bitcoin withdrawals, citing large volumes

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance again temporarily closed bitcoin withdrawals late on Sunday, after briefly pausing withdrawals earlier in the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance again temporarily closed bitcoin withdrawals late on Sunday, after briefly pausing withdrawals earlier in the day.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance again temporarily closed bitcoin withdrawals late on Sunday, after briefly pausing withdrawals earlier in the day.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance halted bitcoin withdrawals on Monday for the second time in a day, citing large volumes.


    "Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen (bitcoin) withdrawals as soon as possible," the company said in a tweet. It said withdrawals were closed temporarily "due to the large volume of pending transactions."

    Related stories

    Earlier in the day it had paused withdrawals for about an hour after briefly resuming them.

    The company has not yet released any additional information at the time of publishing this article as the crypto market continues to encounter uncertainities, with investors advised to exercise caution while putting down money in to digital financial instruments.

    In March, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange suspended deposits and withdrawals citing tech issues. Bitcoin was down about 1% to $28,191, its lowest in nearly a week.

    With inputs from agencies

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Binance #bitcoin #World News
    first published: May 8, 2023 07:43 am