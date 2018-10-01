App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Billions found in Pakistani street vendor's bank account; linked to scam involving Asif Ali Zardari

Abdul Qadir, a resident of Orangi Town, Karachi, learned that he has Rs 2.225 billion in his bank account. He only came to know about the hefty amount when he got a letter from the Federal Investigation Agency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A poor street vendor in Pakistan came under the radar of investigation agencies after a hefty amount of Rs 2.25 billion was discovered in his bank account, according to a media report which said the deposit was linked with a multi-billion rupee money laundering scam involving former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Abdul Qadir, a resident of Orangi Town, Karachi, learned that he has Rs 2.225 billion in his bank account. He only came to know about the hefty amount when he got a letter from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the News reported.

"My brother told me that there's a letter from the investigation agency in my name and that I have been summoned," he told the media.

"I am the world's number one unlucky person. I have, as they say, billions in my account but I cannot use some of it to at least somewhat improve my state of living," said Qadir.

related news

The sources the FIA have revealed that the hefty amount of Rs2.25 billion discovered in Qasir's bank account was linked with multi-billion rupee money laundering scam involving PPP co-chairman Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, the report said.

Sources say the deposit was unearthed during investigations related to the biggest money laundering scam in Sindh's history.

There are many persons like Abdul Qadir who do not know about the existence of accounts in their names with hefty amounts, the sources said, adding that the investigators have found dozens of such accounts opened in the names of people belonging to the lower strata – mostly labourers.

The official claimed that there are over 500 such accounts in the country and the investigators are tracing them.

A joint investigation team, formed by the Supreme Court, has been inquiring into the money laundering of Rs 35 billion through fake bank accounts in the first week of September.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Pakistan #world

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.