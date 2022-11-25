 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break

Reuters
Nov 25, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he's betting the Hong Kong dollar will fall and that its peg to the U.S. dollar can break, the latest big money manager to take a public short bet as U.S. rate hikes turn the blowtorch on Hong Kong's currency system.

"We have a large notional short position against the Hong Kong dollar through the ownership of put options," he said on Twitter. "The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong and it is only a matter of time before it breaks."

The details of Ackman's position were unclear. A spokesman for Ackman's fund, Pershing Square, declined to comment further.

The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged in a tight band between 7.75 and 7.85 per greenback for nearly four decades and tends to face pressure - and thus far unsuccessful speculative challenges - every time U.S. interest rates go up.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintains the peg by moving interest rates in lockstep with the U.S. Federal Reserve and by currency intervention, which drains Hong Kong liquidity and is designed to drive local rates up until inflows stabilise the currency.

Earlier in the month, Hong Kong's financial secretary sought to warn speculators.