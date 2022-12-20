 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Bill Gates upbeat on climate innovation, even if 1.5C goal out of reach

Reuters
Dec 20, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

But on meeting the Paris Agreement's 1.5C goal? No one wants to be "the first to say it," but the math shows it's no longer within reach, Gates said in a video interview with Reuters.

Bill Gates

When it comes to climate change, Bill Gates considers himself a realist - even if that means admitting the world has no chance limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Given "the overall scale of our industrial economy we're going to have to do mind-blowing work to stay below 2 degrees," he said.

But on meeting the Paris Agreement's 1.5C goal? No one wants to be "the first to say it," but the math shows it's no longer within reach, Gates said in a video interview with Reuters.

The software-developer-turned-philanthropist was nevertheless upbeat about climate innovation - ticking off numerous areas advancing low-carbon technologies with funding from the Breakthrough Energy Group, which Gates founded in 2015.

Gates has invested more than $2 billion toward climate technologies, including direct air capture, solar energy and nuclear fission. The 14-year-old fission company under the Breakthrough umbrella, TerraPower, aims to have a demo reactor running by 2030.

These things take time, said Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp.