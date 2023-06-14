English
    Bill Gates to meet Xi Jinping on June 16 during China visit: Report

    The meeting will mark Xi's first meeting with a foreign private entrepreneur in recent years.

    Reuters
    June 14, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST
    Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's co-founder, is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday during his visit to China, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

    The meeting will mark Xi's first meeting with a foreign private entrepreneur in recent years. The people said the encounter may be a one-on-one meeting. A third source confirmed they would meet, without providing further details.

    Gates tweeted on Wednesday that he had landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019.

    The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

    Tags: #Bill Gates #China #Xi Jinping
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 08:26 pm