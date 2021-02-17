Bill Gates says rockets are not the solution, would rather spend money on vaccines

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he is not a Mars person and he would rather spend the money on vaccines. Asked why he is not venturing into space projects like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Gates said that he is more concerned with problems closer to home.

"No, I’m not a Mars person. I know a lot of Mars people. But, you know, I’m not subject to that. So, you know, I don’t think the rockets are the solution. But maybe I’m missing something there," he said during an appearance on Kara Swisher's "Sway" podcast.

Gates who appeared on the podcast to promote his new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster said he is not keen to buy a space visit ticket either. "I am not going to pay a lot of money because my foundation can buy measles vaccines and save a life for $1,000," he said, adding "So anything I do, I always think, OK, I could spend that $1,000 buying measles vaccine."

Gates stepped down as CEO in 2000 and with his wife launched the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is devoted to improving global health.

Explaining why the focus needs to be shifted to long term climate change goals, Gates said, "Having near term goals is very important. But if that is all you focus on, then you will only work on the easy stuff, like passenger cars — which Tesla and others have done great work there. But we are basically not doing enough on the hard stuff: steel, cement, meat."

He further said that things people think about — the electricity, passenger cars — are a third of the problem.

He said, "It is important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone has ever made. And underestimating Elon is not a good idea."

Elaborating on his decision to found nuclear power startup, TerraPower, Gates said, "The only reason I got involved in nuclear is because of climate."

Amazon founder, the world's richest man, is the latest in a line of corporate titans who have stepped away from their day jobs to devote themselves to other activities.

Bezos, who resigned as chief executive officer of Amazon, said he would devote more time to private space firm Blue Origin.

Richard Branson, 70, founder of the Virgin Group, also has a spaceflight company, Virgin Galactic, and is seeking to make space tourism affordable.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX has become the world's leading private rocket launch company, sending commercial satellites into space and delivering cargo to the International Space Station.

SpaceX became the first private company to launch humans into space last year when it sent two astronauts to the ISS.