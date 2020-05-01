App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccine may only be 9 months away

Gates has often been viewed as a voice of reason ever since the coronavirus outbreak swooped the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is aiding the effort to fight the coronavirus, has said a vaccine could be just nine months away.

"Dr Anthony Fauci has said he thinks it'll take around 18 months to develop a coronavirus vaccine. I agree with him, though it could be as little as 9 months or as long as two years," Gates said in a blog post, referring to top US infectious disease official.

In the post, Gates said even if it takes 18 months, it would still be a record time for scientists to come up with a new vaccine, adding that about 10 of the 115 current COVID-19 vaccine candidates look promising.

Close

"I am particularly excited by two new approaches that some of the candidates are taking: RNA and DNA vaccines. It might be a bit hard to see right now, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel," he wrote.

related news

Gates has often been viewed as a voice of reason ever since the coronavirus outbreak swooped the world. He previously called for a nationwide shutdown in the US and also suggested that the death toll from the pandemic could be much less than 100,000-240,000 deaths predicted by President Donald Trump.

As of May 1, the US had at least 1,095,210 confirmed cases and more than 63,861 deaths. Globally, there are more than 3.3 million cases and 234,123 deaths.

In India, confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 35,043 and the death toll at  1,147.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Bill Gates #coronavirus #US #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Poor stay poor, rich get richer? Coronavirus aid weighs on EU market competition

Poor stay poor, rich get richer? Coronavirus aid weighs on EU market competition

COVID-19 impact | Government looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via tax-free bonds: Report

COVID-19 impact | Government looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via tax-free bonds: Report

Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.