Bill Gates releases top-5 summer reading list. Here's what is on the list

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is known for his insatiable curiousity about the world and believes reading books are the best way to satiate it.

The billionaire philanthropist has been reading a fair amount this summer on high-brow concepts such as mortality, fate, morality and how we the world is getting becoming a better place to live in, despite bleak reports saying otherwise.

Here are his top five recommendations from his summer reading list that he shared on his blog:

1) Lincoln in the Bardo: This is the first novel written by short story writer George Saunders. The book explores an imaginary scenario where the revered president of the United States Abraham Lincoln speaks to the ghost of his recently deceased son. This takes place in the back drop of the Civil War that was taking place at the time, and it raises fundamental questions on the consequences of war on individuals, families and the nature of grief and death.

2) Everything Happens for a Reason and Other Lies I’ve Loved: In a perfect world, bad things should not happen to good people, but one is painfully aware that it is not always the case. The author Kate Bowler was diagnosed with colon cancer and she examines the “why” behind it. Bowler forces the reader to confront our inherent mortality, and the human urge to find meaning behind all the events that take place in our lives.

3) Origin Story: A Big History of Everything: Gates credits David Christian as the pioneer of the Big History. This is a course that explains how the universe came to being— right from its origins to our layered understanding of it. Gates writes that the books will help the reader appreciate humanity’s place in the universe more deeply

4) Factfulness: Gates calls this book one of the best ones he has read so far. Factfulness reframes the reader’s outlook of the world, and gently lays out the flaws in our thinking about it. Hans Rosling makes a case that the world is getting better in many ways, bolstering a shrinking optimism worldwide about the reasons and the sustainability about the world’s development model.

5): While everyone knows that Leonardo Da Vinci was a famous painter, engineer and inventor and much more, Walter Isaacson’s biography adds several more interesting layers to this legendary polymath. Gates argues that reading this book is important as it shows that Da Vinci’s prowess in several fields is not just due to his immense intellect, but also due to his relentless curiousity about everything he saw and felt. This curiousity, Gates says is something that is needed all the more in today’s world.