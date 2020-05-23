Bill Gates is back with his summer book list, but this time he has other recommendations too

Living life under lockdown has left many people with more time on their hands. While some are using this time to take a break from the constant hustle and bustle of daily routine life, others are taking up new activities and trying to cultivate a skill or two while they still can.

For those who have been catching up on their reading, billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates is back with his summer reading recommendations.

But this time, in addition to the five new book reviews he usually writes as part of his summer book list, Gates has also included a number of other recommendations.



The Choice (by Dr Edith Eva Eger)

Cloud Atlas (by David Mitchell)

The Ride of a Lifetime (by Bob Iger)

The Great Influenza (by John M. Barry)

Good Economics for Hard Times (by Abhijit V Banerjee and Esther Duflo

The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness (by Andy Puddicombe)-

Moonwalking with Einstein (by Joshua Foer)

A Gentleman in Moscow (by Amor Towles)

The Rosie Trilogy (by Graeme Simsion)

The Martian (by Andy Weir)





Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

A Million Little Things

This Is Us

Ozark

I, Claudius

Spy Game



Lastly, an offbeat 'wild card' suggestion he had was online bridge. His favourite partner for a game of bridge, he says, is Warren Buffett. "I’ve been playing bridge for years—Warren Buffett is my favourite partner. We don’t get together in person now that we’re sheltering in place, but we still play online," Gates said in his blog post.

The online platform he uses for a game of bridge is 'Bridge Base'.



