App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bill Gates is back with his summer book list, but this time he has other recommendations too

An offbeat 'wild card' suggestion he had was online bridge. His favourite partner for a game of bridge, he says, is Warren Buffett

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bill Gates
Bill Gates

Living life under lockdown has left many people with more time on their hands. While some are using this time to take a break from the constant hustle and bustle of daily routine life, others are taking up new activities and trying to cultivate a skill or two while they still can.

For those who have been catching up on their reading, billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates is back with his summer reading recommendations.

But this time, in addition to the five new book reviews he usually writes as part of his summer book list, Gates has also included a number of other recommendations.

Close
For the book-lovers, here's Bill Gates' 2020 summer reading recommendations:

  1. The Choice (by Dr Edith Eva Eger)

  2. Cloud Atlas (by David Mitchell)

  3. The Ride of a Lifetime (by Bob Iger)

  4. The Great Influenza (by John M. Barry)

  5. Good Economics for Hard Times (by Abhijit V Banerjee and Esther Duflo

  6. The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness (by Andy Puddicombe)-

  7. Moonwalking with Einstein (by Joshua Foer)

  8. A Gentleman in Moscow (by Amor Towles)

  9. The Rosie Trilogy (by Graeme Simsion)

  10. The Martian (by Andy Weir)


And for the movie and TV show buffs, here's some of those that Gates is binging on, or plans to, soon enough:

  1. Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

  2. A Million Little Things

  3. This Is Us

  4. Ozark

  5. I, Claudius

  6. Spy Game


Lastly, an offbeat 'wild card' suggestion he had was online bridge. His favourite partner for a game of bridge, he says, is Warren Buffett. "I’ve been playing bridge for years—Warren Buffett is my favourite partner. We don’t get together in person now that we’re sheltering in place, but we still play online," Gates said in his blog post.

related news

The online platform he uses for a game of bridge is 'Bridge Base'.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 08:10 am

tags #Bill Gates #coronavirus #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

4 more Mumbai returnees test positive in Himachal; tally 173

4 more Mumbai returnees test positive in Himachal; tally 173

Virtual graduation ceremony for Indian students in US in time of coronavirus pandemic

Virtual graduation ceremony for Indian students in US in time of coronavirus pandemic

South Korea reports 23 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reports 23 new coronavirus cases

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.