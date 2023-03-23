 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Bill Ackman warns of accelerated deposit outflows after Fed decision

Bloomberg
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

“We have gone from implicit support for depositors to @SecYellen explicit statement today that no guarantee is being considered with rates now being raised to 5%,” Ackman said in a long Twitter post. The 5% rate threshold makes bank deposits “much less attractive,” he wrote.

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Ackman discussed his proxy fight at Automatic Data Processing.

Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said he expects an acceleration of deposit outflows from banks after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “walked back” comments about guaranteeing all deposits and the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate.

“We have gone from implicit support for depositors to @SecYellen explicit statement today that no guarantee is being considered with rates now being raised to 5%,” Ackman said in a long Twitter post. The 5% rate threshold makes bank deposits “much less attractive,” he wrote.

“I would be surprised if deposit outflows don’t accelerate immediately,” Ackman added.

“A temporary system-wide deposit guarantee is needed to stop the bleeding,” he wrote. “The longer the uncertainty continues, the more permanent the damage is to the smaller banks, and the more difficult it will be to bring their customers back.”