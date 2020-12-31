MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Bilkis Bano, face of Shaheen Bagh protests, is actor Gal Gadot's 'personal wonder woman'

Gal Gadot shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2020 / 06:01 PM IST
Bilkis Bano, the 'dadi from Shaheen Bhagh' (Image: TIME magazine)

Bilkis Bano, the 'dadi from Shaheen Bhagh' (Image: TIME magazine)


Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who was recently seen reprising the titular role in Wonder Woman 1984, has called Bilkis Dadi, the face of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Shaheen Bagh earlier this year one of her "personal wonder women".

The actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe.

"Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me – my family, my friends – some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future," Gadot said in the caption of the post.

The 35-year-old actor had, in a now-deleted Instagram story, referred to Bilkis as "82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India". While that was later deleted, Bilkis remains a part of Gadot's post.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Close

Related stories

Gadot's list also includes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, among others.

Bilkis, popularly known as Shaheen Bagh Dadi, has also featured in the Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bilkis Bano #Current Affairs #Entertainment #Gal Gadot #India #Shaheen bagh #wonder woman #world
first published: Dec 31, 2020 06:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.