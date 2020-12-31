Bilkis Bano, face of Shaheen Bagh protests, is actor Gal Gadot's 'personal wonder woman'

Bilkis Bano, the 'dadi from Shaheen Bhagh' (Image: TIME magazine)

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who was recently seen reprising the titular role in Wonder Woman 1984, has called Bilkis Dadi, the face of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Shaheen Bagh earlier this year one of her "personal wonder women".

The actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe.

"Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me – my family, my friends – some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future," Gadot said in the caption of the post.

The 35-year-old actor had, in a now-deleted Instagram story, referred to Bilkis as "82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India". While that was later deleted, Bilkis remains a part of Gadot's post.

Gadot's list also includes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, among others.