'Bilawal Bhutto to contest from Larkana in next Pak elections'

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party will contest the upcoming general elections from Larkana in Sindh province, a senior party official was quoted as saying by the media today.

Bilawal, 29, will contest from the NA-200 seat in Larkana, The Express Tribune quoted President of the Sindh wing of the PPP, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro as saying.

This constituency was previously known as NA-207 from where Bilawal's mother and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto used to contest the polls.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur won this seat in the last general elections in 2013 defeating Ghinwa Bhutto.

The constituency comprises of Larkana city, Ratodero Taluka and areas that fall under the limits of Aqil town. General elections in Pakistan is expected to be held in July.

After the recent delimitation of the constituencies, this seat has now been renamed as NA-200, the report said.

"Bilawal will win with record votes from Larkana," Khuhro said about the Oxford-educated young scion of the Bhutto family.

"We challenge all opposition parties to field their candidates against Bilawal," he said.

"The 2018 elections will be the first for Bilawal and the last for all his opponents," he added.

Khuhro said that they would love to see Bilawal as the next prime minister of Pakistan.