    Biggest global peace crisis in years: UN chief Antonio Guterres

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday he is proud of the achievements of the UN's far-flung peacekeepers, but when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, as Russian forces have done, they are not impartial peacekeepers -- they are not peacekeepers at all as Moscow has called them.

    PTI
    February 23, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST
    UN Chief Antonio Guterres (Image source: AP)

    The United Nations chief says the world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years and is calling Russia's declaration of the so-called `independence' of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accusing Moscow of the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.

    Guterres said Russia's unilateral actions also conflict with the UN Charter and are a death blow to the Minsk Agreements aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine.

    He called at this critical moment for an immediate cease-fire, de-escalation, restraint and reason, and a halt to actions or statements that would take this dangerous situation over the brink.

    He urged the international community to rally to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war without further bloodshed. And he reiterated that his good offices remain available in the search for a peaceful solution.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 06:22 am

