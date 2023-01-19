 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big Tech braces for dismal profits, more job cuts

Reuters
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

Each of America's five largest tech companies, though, are expected to report a fall in profits for the October-December period, as they try to recalibrate in a high-interest environment.

Analysts have cut their total revenue projection for the five companies - Meta, Amazon, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp - by 5% to $561.4 billion as of January from October.

Keen to buttress margins and appease investor concerns at a time of slowing sales growth, big U.S. technology firms are expected to whittle away at their bloated workforce and costs through the next few months, reversing pandemic-era excesses, analysts said.

Big tech companies are expected to be among the biggest drags to S&P 500's eleven sectors, with the information technology sector projected to report an earnings decline of 9.5%, according to FactSet data.

GRAPHIC: Wall Street analysts alter revenue estimates for Big Tech (https://www.reuters.com/graphics/BIGTECH-PREVIEW/akveqaobrvr/chart.png)

"I would not expect good news for a while ... at least for the next three quarters. I would expect more layoffs," said Siddharth Singhai, chief investment officer at investment firm Ironhold Capital.