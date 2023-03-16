 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big ECB hike called into doubt by Credit Suisse

Bloomberg
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

The European Central Bank’s plan to raise interest rates by another half-point on Thursday has been thrown into question by banking turmoil that began in the US but has since landed with a jolt much closer to home.

The crisis at Credit Suisse Group AG that followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has left analysts less certain that the intended hike will in fact materialize. Investors are pricing 40 basis points, while Bloomberg Economics and Deutsche Bank predict just 25.

While worries over inflation haven’t gone away, the challenge is to battle elevated price gains with financial stability already in the balance. It’s the same for the US. But with the Federal Reserve’s next rate meeting still a week away, the ECB will give the first indication of what the banking blowup means for monetary policy.