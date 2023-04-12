 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big banks that shored up First Republic pushed to boost reserves

Bloomberg
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

Some of the banks that contributed the largest chunk of the $30 billion in deposits are planning to set aside about $100 million each, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The biggest US banks are planning to bolster reserves in a move tied to their unusual effort to shore up ailing lender First Republic Bank last month.

Some of the banks that contributed the largest chunk of the $30 billion in deposits are planning to set aside about $100 million each, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The group included JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp., which each put up $5 billion.

Accounting rules meant to ensure banks stockpile provisions to cover potential losses for a wide range of assets are dictating the move, two of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

The measure was intended to be a vote of confidence in the banking system, with executives expecting to fully recover their deposits. Still, the reserves are an acknowledgment that the decision to park their money with First Republic for at least 120 days wasn’t entirely risk free.