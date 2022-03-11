English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden set to call for end of Russia’s preferred trade status

    Joe Biden's announcement to revoke the trade privileges will come alongside the Group of Seven nations and European Union leaders, the people familiar with the matter said.

    Bloomberg
    March 11, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
    Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

    Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)


    President Joe Biden on Friday is set to call for an end of normal trade relations with Russia, clearing the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports, according to people familiar with the matter.

    His announcement to revoke the trade privileges will come alongside the Group of Seven nations and European Union leaders, the people said.

    The president can’t unilaterally change Russia’s trade status because that authority lies with Congress, where Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called for the revocation.


    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Suspending normal trade relations with the US, which other countries call most favored nation status, would put Russia in the company of countries like Cuba and North Korea. It would allow the US to hit Russia with significantly higher tariffs than it applies to other World Trade Organization members, which has as a core principle non-discrimination among members and treating all members equally.


    Just like the US, the other countries calling for the repeal over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will go through their own processes, the people said.


    The European Union said last week that it’s seeking to remove Russia’s most-favored nation status, and Canada withdrew the designation for Russia.

    Close

    Related stories


    Leaders in the House and Senate have pushed for the repeal of the preferential trade relations but earlier this week, the provision was removed from a House bill banning Russian energy imports.


    The Biden administration has worked with allies and made Congress aware of those conversations, but lawmakers criticized the White House for asking that the provision be struck as those talks were ongoing.

    Russia is far more dependent on the EU than the US, selling about one-third of its exports to the bloc, versus just 5 percent to the US in 2020, according to International Monetary Fund data compiled by Bloomberg.

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #trade #Ukraine #United States #World News
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 04:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.