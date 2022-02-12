Biden, Putin begin talks regarding troop buildup around Ukraine -White House official

Build-up in Belarus | On January 17, Russian troops begin arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus for military drills, which Moscow says are aimed at "thwarting external aggression". (Image: AFP)

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin started their call to discuss the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.

The call started at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time (1604 GMT), the official said.

