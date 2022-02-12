English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Biden, Putin begin talks regarding troop buildup around Ukraine -White House official

    US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin started their call to discuss the troop buildup around Ukraine

    Reuters
    February 12, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST
    Build-up in Belarus | On January 17, Russian troops begin arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus for military drills, which Moscow says are aimed at

    Build-up in Belarus | On January 17, Russian troops begin arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus for military drills, which Moscow says are aimed at "thwarting external aggression". (Image: AFP)

    US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin started their call to discuss the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.

    The call started at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time (1604 GMT), the official said.

    (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
    Reuters
    Tags: #biden #Putin
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 10:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.