Biden, Putin begin talks regarding troop buildup around Ukraine -White House official
Reuters
February 12, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST
Build-up in Belarus | On January 17, Russian troops begin arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus for military drills, which Moscow says are aimed at "thwarting external aggression". (Image: AFP)
US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin started their call to discuss the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.
The call started at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time (1604 GMT), the official said.
