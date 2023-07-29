English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Biden plans to sign order curbing US tech investments in China by mid-August: Report

    The order would focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, the report said.

    Reuters
    July 29, 2023 / 12:01 AM IST
    U.S. President Joe Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to sign an executive order to limit critical U.S. technology investments in China by mid-August, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the internal deliberations.

    The order would focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, Bloomberg reported, adding that it would not affect any existing investments and would only prohibit certain transactions.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Artificial Intelligence #China #quantum computing #semiconductors
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 12:01 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!