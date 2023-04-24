 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biden plans an election bid that will be more complicated the 2nd time around

New York Times
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

US President Joe Biden is set to ask for another four years in office as soon as Tuesday, four years after declaring his 2020 candidacy in the hopes of preventing President Donald Trump from “forever and fundamentally” altering the character of the United States.

People close to Biden expect him to announce his reelection bid in a video, much the way he entered the last campaign, when he used the same format to urge Americans to embrace a different vision for the country and to “remember who we are.”

Biden’s mission will be more complicated the second time around, as he is forced to defend his record while warning about the dangers of Trump’s return. While the former president remains the front-runner for the Republican nomination, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is also preparing for a likely bid.

Within days of Biden’s expected announcement, some of his top donors have been invited to gather in Washington for a financial summit of sorts that will kick off a race against time to fill the president’s war chest. The meeting, expected to be on Friday, will be a necessary early step in a campaign process that will remain low-key for as long as a year.