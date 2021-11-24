MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Biden names women of colour to lead White House budget office

If confirmed by the Senate, Shalanda Young would be the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget while Nani Coloretti, who is Filipino American, would become one of the highest-ranking Asian Americans in the Joe Biden administration.

Associated Press
November 24, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
White House

White House

United States President Joe Biden announced on November 24 that he is nominating Shalanda Young to lead the White House budget office and Nani Coloretti to serve as Young's deputy.

If confirmed by the Senate, Shalanda Young would be the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget while Coloretti, who is Filipino American, would become one of the highest-ranking Asian Americans in the Biden administration.

It would also be the first time that two women of colour will lead the agency, which helps the president develop an annual budget and monitors how tax dollars are spent.

“Today it is my honour to nominate two extraordinary, history-making women to lead the Office of Management and Budget,” Biden said in a video announcement released Wednesday while he spends the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts.

Young has served as acting director of the office for much of the year. Biden's first nominee for the director's position, Neera Tanden, faced bipartisan criticism for her previous attacks on lawmakers and she ultimately withdrew from consideration.

Close

Related stories

Biden said Young has "continued to impress me" during her time as acting director.

She faces her own Senate confirmation vote, but she was initially confirmed for the acting director's role in March with nearly two-thirds support and the backing of multiple Republicans. As the former staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, Young had the support of top Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Coloretti would join the administration from the Urban Institute think tank, where she is a senior vice president.

Biden said his nominees are "two of the most experienced, qualified people to lead" the budget office and he called on the Senate to vote quickly to confirm them for the posts.

The head of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with putting together the administration's budget and overseeing a wide range of logistical and regulatory issues across the federal government.
Associated Press
Tags: #United States #White House
first published: Nov 24, 2021 10:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.