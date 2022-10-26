Biden congratulates new British PM Sunak; leaders discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict: White House

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a congratulatory phone call to new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said.

The leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression, address the challenges posed by China, and secure sustainable and affordable energy resources, the White House said in a readout of the call.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the special relationship between the US and the United Kingdom, underscoring their desire to further enhance cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, it said.

They discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the need to maintain momentum toward reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol, it added. Soon after the phone call, Sunak said the US and the UK were the closest of allies.

"I look forward to working together with the US President to enhance stability across the world and continue our leading role in support of the people of Ukraine," he tweeted.