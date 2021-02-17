Biden believes US will break 'big goal' of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in first 100 days
February 17, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
US President Joe Biden (Source: Reuters)
US President Joe Biden has said that the country will break the “big goal” of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first 100 days of his administration.
In a tweet on February 16, Biden said that before he took the office of the US President, he had set a “big goal of administering 100 million shots in the first 100 days.”
Now, with the ongoing progress in vaccination, he believes that the country will not only reach that goal but also break it, he said.
In another tweet, Biden said that starting this week, his administration is increasing the weekly vaccine shipments to states to 13.5 million doses. It is an increase of 57 percent from when he took the office of the US president.
The administration is also doubling direct shipments of vaccine to local pharmacies, he said.
“We’re working hard to get America vaccinated quickly,” Biden said in the tweet.
Meanwhile, a Democratic-led effort to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package has passed its latest challenge with House committees advancing measures that will soon be combined into a single bill expected to clear the full House by the end of February.
Democrats beat back hundreds of amendments from Republicans who have raised concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic. Democrats and President Joe Biden counter that a robust aid package is necessary to prevent a long and painful recovery from the pandemic.
Their goal is to have COVID-19 relief approved by mid-March when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.
The United States has recorded 27,753,959 COVID-19 cases and 487,926 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center.(With inputs from agencies)