Biden arrives in Geneva ahead of tense summit with Putin

Biden's Air Force One, coming from Brussels, landed at Cointrin airport.

Reuters
June 15, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday a day ahead of his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Reuters witness said.

He was due to go straight to his heavily guarded hotel for talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin, whose neutral country represents U.S. interests in Iran.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Joe Biden #Russia #Switzerland #United States #Vladimir Putin
first published: Jun 15, 2021 09:02 pm

