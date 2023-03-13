 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biden approves major Willow oil drilling in Alaska over protests

Associated Press
Mar 13, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST

The announcement comes a day after the administration, in a big move toward conservation, said it would bar or limit drilling in some other areas of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.

An oil pumpjack operates at dusk Willow Springs Park in Long Beach, California. (Photo: AFP)

The Biden administration said Monday it is approving the major Willow oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope, one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate choices that is drawing condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president’s pledges.

Biden’s Willow plan would allow three drill sites initially, which project developer ConocoPhillips has said would include about 219 total wells. A fourth drill site proposed for the project would be denied. The company has said it considers the three-site option workable.

Houston-based ConocoPhillips will relinquish rights to about 68,000 acres of existing leases in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.