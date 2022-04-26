English
    Biden announces Ambassador pick for Ukraine after months of delay

    After months of delays that confounded veteran diplomats, Biden on Monday announced his intention to nominate for the post Bridget Brink, the current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia.

    New York Times
    April 26, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    United States President Joe Biden announced on March 11 that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine

    President Joe Biden’s pick for ambassador to Ukraine will bolster relations between Washington and Kyiv after years without a Senate-confirmed envoy in the post, veteran diplomats say, but a return to a U.S. diplomatic presence during a war brings new risk for the Biden administration.

    After months of delays that confounded veteran diplomats, Biden on Monday announced his intention to nominate for the post Bridget Brink, the current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia. A native of Michigan, Brink joined the State Department in 1996 and has served in Serbia, Uzbekistan and Georgia.

    If confirmed, Brink will become a high-level interlocutor between Ukraine’s government and the Biden administration, which have been communicating on an unusually direct basis. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks several times a week with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and other top Biden officials are in regular contact with their equivalents. Even though the United States has been represented by a capable acting ambassador in Kristina Kvien, analysts say there is no substitute for a designated official in the country who can coordinate among multiple departments and agencies.

    For now, Brink has no obvious base of operations. The State Department shuttered its Kyiv embassy shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and subsequently ordered all U.S. diplomats out of the country.

    After a secretive visit to Ukraine over the weekend, however, Blinken told reporters that the United States would begin to restore a diplomatic presence in the country and that he hoped the embassy could reopen “over a couple of weeks.”

    Starting this week, diplomats who have been working from eastern Poland will make day trips to the relatively peaceful city of Lviv in western Ukraine, U.S. officials added, and return to Poland for the night.

    During his visit to Kyiv, Blinken said he saw people walking the streets, “evidence of the fact that the battle for Kyiv was won and there is what looks from the surface, at least, to be normal life in Kyiv.”

    Brink would be the first Senate-confirmed ambassador to hold the post since mid-2019, when President Donald Trump removed Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat and anti-corruption advocate who was criticized by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and associates as Giuliani tried to dig up dirt in the country on Biden’s son, Hunter.

    This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

    By Michael Crowley and Edward Wong



    New York Times
    Tags: #biden #Joe Biden #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #US ambassador to Ukraine #US President
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 10:31 am
