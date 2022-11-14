Biden and Xi signal openness to repairing ties

In a nearly three-hour meeting Monday, President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signaled an openness to repair a bilateral relationship that has sunk to its lowest point in half a century, while laying out ongoing points of tensions over Taiwan, technology, and their starkly divergent visions of the global order.

China, in its summary, described the meeting between the two leaders as “thoroughgoing, frank and constructive,” and said both nations would work to implement the points of consensus from the meeting. Biden, at the outset of the talks, said it was important to “manage our differences” and “prevent competition from becoming conflict.”

Their first face-to-face meeting as top leaders comes months after the Washington imposed trade restrictions designed to hobble China’s ability to produce the most advanced computer chips and Beijing brandished its military potential to choke off Taiwan.

China, in its summary of the talks, said Xi laid out his government’s position on Taiwan, calling the issue “the core of China’s core interests, the foundation of political foundations in the China-U.S. relationship, and a red line that cannot be crossed in the China-U.S. relationship.” Biden, according to the U.S. summary, explained that the United States remains committed to the “One China” policy, but also raised objections to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan.”

Compounding tensions between the two countries is Beijing’s partnership with Moscow, which has remained steadfast even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden, the White House said in its summary, raised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and threats by the Russians to use nuclear weapons. Both leaders “reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought.”

The White House, in a separate statement, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China at some point after the meeting.

What else to know: — The two men, who have known each other since Biden was vice president, have talked by phone or video five times in the past 18 months. Xi has repeatedly warned Biden against what he sees as meddling in affairs related to Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims. The acrimony rose after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, prompting Beijing to launch a flurry of military drills. — Tensions over technology restrictions are also likely to be on the agenda, after the Biden administration announced sweeping new limits on the sale of semiconductor technology seen as essential to China’s ambitions. — U.S. officials will watch to see what Xi says about Russia, and whether he repeats any version of the comments he made this month to the visiting German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, that China opposes “the threat or use of nuclear weapons.” — Xi comes to the meeting as the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, weeks after a Communist Party congress gave him a groundbreaking third term in office. c.2022 The New York Times Company

New York Times

READ MORE