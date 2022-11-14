 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biden and Xi signal openness to repairing ties

New York Times
Nov 14, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

US President Joe Biden (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, November 14, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

In a nearly three-hour meeting Monday, President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signaled an openness to repair a bilateral relationship that has sunk to its lowest point in half a century, while laying out ongoing points of tensions over Taiwan, technology, and their starkly divergent visions of the global order.

China, in its summary, described the meeting between the two leaders as “thoroughgoing, frank and constructive,” and said both nations would work to implement the points of consensus from the meeting. Biden, at the outset of the talks, said it was important to “manage our differences” and “prevent competition from becoming conflict.”

Their first face-to-face meeting as top leaders comes months after the Washington imposed trade restrictions designed to hobble China’s ability to produce the most advanced computer chips and Beijing brandished its military potential to choke off Taiwan.

China, in its summary of the talks, said Xi laid out his government’s position on Taiwan, calling the issue “the core of China’s core interests, the foundation of political foundations in the China-U.S. relationship, and a red line that cannot be crossed in the China-U.S. relationship.” Biden, according to the U.S. summary, explained that the United States remains committed to the “One China” policy, but also raised objections to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan.”

Compounding tensions between the two countries is Beijing’s partnership with Moscow, which has remained steadfast even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden, the White House said in its summary, raised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and threats by the Russians to use nuclear weapons. Both leaders “reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought.”

The White House, in a separate statement, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China at some point after the meeting.