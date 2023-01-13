 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biden and Kishida to bolster US-Japan alliance amid China’s growing power

New York Times
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

Kishida is making his first trip to Washington since his election in October 2021 and one month after his government announced plans to strengthen its military capabilities and significantly increase military spending in the face of China’s rising power and repeated missile tests by North Korea.

As their nations grapple with growing challenges from China, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan are meeting Friday to discuss how to transform Japan into a military power and bolster the alliance between the two nations as the linchpin for maintaining their security interests in Asia.

Besides military issues, Biden, Kishida and their aides are expected to discuss the close economic ties between the two nations and the challenges in maintaining secure global supply chains, including in technology trade with China, the world’s second-largest economy, and in strengthening sanctions against Russia.

The summit follows a meeting Wednesday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their counterparts, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Yasukazu Hamada of Japan.

U.S. and Japanese officials said Wednesday that the two nations would expand their military cooperation, including improving Japan’s missile strike abilities and making the U.S. Marine unit in that country more flexible for potential combat.

The changes come as both countries perceive greater threatening behavior from China and North Korea, as well as Russia. Those three countries have decadeslong partnerships that they have recently affirmed in various settings.