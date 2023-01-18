 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biden administration’s latest outreach demonstrates Indian-American backing for Democrats

Ranjit Bhushan
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Four subcontinental languages are given pride of place in presidential advocacy of minority rights in the US

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to advancing racial equity through improved data collection, research, access, and disaggregation efforts. Better data leads to better and more informed policies,” a White House statement said.

Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi and Urdu are the four languages on which the US is taking critical action to expand access to limited English-proficient groups to deliver greater equity for the diverse Indian-American community.

Gujarati and Bengali are among the top five Indian languages spoken in the US, apart from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Greater equity for AA, NHPI communities

Demonstrating why the influential Indian expat community in the US has traditionally favoured the Democrats over Republicans, the Biden-Harris Administration has just released its first-ever National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian-American (AA), Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (NHPI) communities.

Federal agencies are taking critical action to expand access for limited English-proficient communities and deliver greater equity for the diverse AA and NHPI communities, the statement said.