Biden administration takes abortion pill fight to Supreme Court

AFP
Apr 14, 2023 / 10:13 PM IST

The move comes a day after Florida became the latest US state to severely curtail access to abortion -- in the wake of last year's Supreme Court ruling that ended the constitutional right nationwide.

Tammi Kromenaker, director of Red River Women’s clinic, works in her office at the clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota, on April 13, 2023. Kromenaker, seasoned by years of fighting for abortion rights, does not intend to be defeated by the country's legal imbroglio over the future of a common abortion drug. (AFP Photo)

The US Justice Department filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court on Friday to fight restrictions on a widely used abortion pill in the latest round of an intense battle over reproductive rights.

Taking the fight back to the nation's highest court, the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden urged it to freeze recent rulings that would ban or impose limits on use of the drug mifepristone -- which accounts for more than half of all abortions in the United States.

"The lower courts' orders will upend the status quo and scramble the complex regulatory regime governing mifepristone," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in a 47-page filing.