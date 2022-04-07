English
    Biden administration holds electric vehicle industry meeting with Elon Musk, Mary Barra

    The Biden administration said in a statement "there was broad consensus that charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive or where you charge your EV."

    Reuters
    April 07, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
    Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tesla Inc. will be added to the S&P 500 Index in one shot on Dec. 21, a move that will ripple through the entire market as money managers adjust their portfolios to make room for shares of the $538 billion company. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

    The Biden administration said senior officials held a meeting Wednesday with major automotive leaders including Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra to discuss electric vehicles and charging.

    Congress last year approved $7.5 billion in government funding for EV charging stations but legislation has stalled for new tax incentives to purchase and build EVs. Ford Motor Chief Executive Jim Farley and Chrysler-parent Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares were among the other auto leaders who took part.



