Bhutan denies reports of China land grab, says no Chinese village exists near Doklam standoff site

Denying reports of Chinese infringement, Bhutan has said no such settlement (Chinese village of Pangda) exists on their territory.

Tweets shared by senior Chinese journalist Shen Shiwei, who is associated with the state media (CGTN News), indicated that the Chinese had built a village well inside Bhutan’s territory, near the Doklam standoff site.

The now-deleted tweet read: “Now we have permanent residents living in the newly established Pangda village. It is along the valley where 35 km south to Yadong County. Here is a map to show the location (sic).

He had also shared four images along with the tweet – three of the village and one that helps identify its location.



Here's a CGTN news producer openly admiting that China has occupied and now populated part of a sovereign country. This Pangda village has been constructed (as shown by the included map) ~2.5km beyond Bhutan's international border. China now baselessly claims about 12% of Bhutan. https://t.co/3TxNSffYdJ pic.twitter.com/fEAgWXk7Ln

Nathan Ruser, an open-source intelligence analyst associated with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, had alleged that the Chinese village of Pangda lies two kilometres within Bhutanese territory and that China baselessly claims about 12 percent of Bhutan.

However, Bhutan’s Ambassador to India has denied the claims. Ambassador of Bhutan to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel told news agency ANI: “There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan.”

According to media reports, China had also staked claim over Bhutan’s Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary recently, stating that the boundary between the two nations has not been demarcated yet.