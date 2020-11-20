PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhutan denies reports of China land grab, says no Chinese village exists near Doklam standoff site

Nathan Ruser, an open-source intelligence analyst associated with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, had alleged that the Chinese village of Pangda lies two kilometres within Bhutanese territory.

Moneycontrol News

Denying reports of Chinese infringement, Bhutan has said no such settlement (Chinese village of Pangda) exists on their territory.

Tweets shared by senior Chinese journalist Shen Shiwei, who is associated with the state media (CGTN News), indicated that the Chinese had built a village well inside Bhutan’s territory, near the Doklam standoff site.

The now-deleted tweet read: “Now we have permanent residents living in the newly established Pangda village. It is along the valley where 35 km south to Yadong County. Here is a map to show the location (sic).

Close

He had also shared four images along with the tweet – three of the village and one that helps identify its location.

related news

Nathan Ruser, an open-source intelligence analyst associated with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, had alleged that the Chinese village of Pangda lies two kilometres within Bhutanese territory and that China baselessly claims about 12 percent of Bhutan.

However, Bhutan’s Ambassador to India has denied the claims. Ambassador of Bhutan to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel told news agency ANI: “There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan.”

According to media reports, China had also staked claim over Bhutan’s Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary recently, stating that the boundary between the two nations has not been demarcated yet.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #Bhutan #China #Doklam #India #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.