Bezos Academy: Jeff Bezos' first free preschool for underserved children to open in October

Jeff Bezos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, announced the opening of the first Bezos Academy on October 19 in Des Moines, south of company’s Seattle headquarters.

Bezos Academy will provide high-quality, full-scholarship Montessori-inspired preschools to the underserved communities.

“This classroom is just the beginning,” Bezos wrote on Instagram on September 22, with a photo of a classroom having bookshelf, lined with books such as Pita & Ralph’s Rotten Day and My Papi Has A Motorcycle.

“The @bezosacademy opens its doors on Oct. 19th. This one in Des Moines, WA, is the first of many free preschools that we’ll be opening for underserved children,” Bezos said.

Bezos appreciated the people who worked hard to bring the first Bezos Academy preschools to life during COVID-19. “Extra kudos to the team for figuring out how to make this happen even amidst COVID, and to Wesley Homes for stepping up with the facility,” he added.

The Amazon CEO launched the ‘Bezos Day One Fund’ in November 2018, setting aside $2 billion for the “Day 1 Academies Fund” and the “Day 1 Families Fund,” which addresses homelessness.

The Academies Fund will operate preschool that will offer year-round programming, five days a week, for children 3-5 years old, according to the Bezos Day One website.

The Fund uses the same set of principles that have driven Amazon. “Most important among those will be genuine, intense customer obsession. The child will be the customer. ‘Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.’ And lighting that fire early is a giant leg up for any child,” it stated.

The team considers a wide range of data, including income levels, participation in free and reduced-cost meal programs, and gaps in access to licensed childcare providers in selecting communities for these preschools.

It also looks for local organisations and businesses that understand the needs of their community members and are excited about the prospect of hosting a tuition-free, high-quality preschool in their neighbourhood.