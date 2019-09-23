Beyond PM Modi's speech, here's what to expect at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 left for New York, where he is expected to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

While all the attention would be trained on PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan's speech— in which he is expected to raise the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) issue— the UNGA, during its session, would also be looking at some of the other issues plaguing the world.

Climate change

Reports suggest that one of the biggest topics of discussions during this session would be climate change, the challenges presented by it and the ways to tackle it effectively.

On September 23, in fact, the UN has arranged for a special summit on Climate Action, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told world leaders not to come to the podium without "concrete and transformative plans", according to CNN.

PM Modi is going to be among the first speakers at the summit, and he is expected to articulate his government's ambitions on renewable energy and make a call for a coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure, according to reports.

US-China trade war, Bolsonaro's first UNGA

Meanwhile, during the General Debate, a number of global issues dominating the headlines for the past couple of months will be addressed. Brazil, in keeping with the longstanding tradition, is the first country to speak.

This will be the first time Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will address the UNGA, and the issue of massive fire in the Brazilian Amazon is expected to come up. Bolsonaro, a climate change denier, has said that his speech will be "different than those that came before".

Trade war concerns between US and China, the escalation on which was recently halted, might also come up during the debate and US President Donald Trump's speech. However, according to reports, officials are pushing for Trump to also address the other major topic concerning China and— now increasingly— the US: the protests in Hong Kong.

Also Read: UNGA address, ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event and more: All you need to know about PM’s US tour

Tensions in the Gulf

The US-Iran tensions, and their overall impact in the Middle East, might also come up during the week-long session. According to the New York Times, US officials are going to present 'evidence' that Iran carried out the attacks on Saudi oil facilities on September 14, which sparked off a new round of tensions between Iran, US and Saudi Arabia.

A senior UN official told CNN that "tensions in the Gulf are going to be the backdrop to a lot of events and meetings". Speculation is rife on whether Trump will meet Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran, but a meet between the two leaders seems unlikely.

Brexit concerns and those who decided to skip

With Brexit talks looming, embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make his first appearance at the UNGA in his capacity as the PM. According to reports, Johnson is expected to present his case to Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council.

A number of prominent leaders across the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu have decided to skip the session for various reasons.