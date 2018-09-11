Best photos of North Korea's 70th anniversary celebrations, Kim Jong-un keeps ballistic missiles at bay

North Korea celebrated its 70th birthday with a huge military parade focusing on peace and economic development. Here are some photos from the grand spectacle. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 North Korea celebrated its 70th anniversary on Sunday, themed on leader Kim Jong-un’s new policies of economic development. The event featured a parade of thousands of goose-stepping soldiers, the latest tanks, and heavy artillery. But interestingly, the country did not showcase its nuclear prowess as they decided to give their intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which are allegedly capable of reaching the US, a miss. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Keeping up with the flavour of the month, North Korea devoted nearly half the event to exhibit civilian efforts at boosting the economy. The event also marked the revival of mass games after a five-year hiatus. The games are held in Pyongyang’s May Day Stadium, which is capable of seating 150,000 people. The exercise is deeply ingrained in North Korean culture and emphasizes group dynamics over individual valour. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 The parade held at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square was attended by tens of thousands of North Koreans waving brightly coloured plastic bouquets. Kim Jong-un attended the morning parade but did not address the crowd. Dignitaries in attendance included the head of the Chinese parliament and delegations from allies of North Korea. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Kim was accompanied by the third-ranking member in China’s ruling Communist Party, Li Zhanshu. At the end of the two-hour event, the two held hands, symbolizing the close ties between their countries. However, reports suggest that the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping was indicative of Beijing reservations on Kim's initiatives. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 The head of North Korea’s parliament, Kim Yong Nam, opened the speech which highlighted the country's economic goals and not their nuclear might. The tone of the event was set by the common people of the regime, ranging from civilian groups to nurses, construction workers and students. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 North Korea did showcase a battery of big artillery pieces known as self-propelled guns that could be used to target South Korea’s capital, Seoul. However, the missiles displayed were short-range surface-to-surface missiles. The event also featured a surface-to-air missile and an anti-ship cruise missile. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 Residents of the capital, who were unable to witness the grandeur, lined the streets around Pyongyang to cheer convoys carrying troops after the conclusion of the parade. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 11, 2018 03:55 pm