Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:35 PM IST

Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic Presidential campaign

Biden will be competing with incumbent US President Donald Trump in November this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US Senator Bernie Sanders on April 8 ended his 2020 campaign, effectively clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders' campaign said in a statement that he plans to address a live stream later in the day, ostensibly to talk about his decision.

The U.S. senator from Vermont, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pulled the party sharply to the left, shot to an early lead in the Democratic race but faded quickly after losing South Carolina in late February as moderate Democrats consolidated their support behind Biden's campaign.

The departure of Sanders, the last remaining rival to Biden, sets up a battle between the 77-year-old former vice president and Trump, 73, who is seeking a second four-year term in office.

Sanders' decision to step aside came with the country in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak that upended the nominating elections schedule, with some primaries postponed and others up in the air. Sanders had been his party's front-runner just a month ago.

Sanders, who also mounted an unexpectedly strong challenge in 2016 to eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, had been under pressure to halt his campaign after Biden won resounding victories in primary contests on March 17 in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:10 pm

