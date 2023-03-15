 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Berkshire Hathaway to beef up risk disclosures following SEC request

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

In correspondence made public on Tuesday, the SEC's division of corporate finance asked Berkshire to "enhance" its risk management disclosures in its annual proxy filings, and Berkshire agreed to make the requested changes.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to better explain how its board of directors manages risks, including those taken by longtime Chairman Warren Buffett, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked that it do a better job.

In correspondence made public on Tuesday, the SEC's division of corporate finance asked Berkshire to "enhance" its risk management disclosures in its annual proxy filings, and Berkshire agreed to make the requested changes.

Despite Buffett's legendary status as an investor and manager, some analysts have long urged the billionaire's Omaha, Nebraska-based company, whose market value is about $670 billion, to disclose more about itself.

The SEC sought more disclosures on how Berkshire's board addresses short- and long-term risks, the extent to which the board speaks with management and outside experts to identify future risks, and why the board oversees risk management instead of delegating it to a committee.