English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

    Reuters
    March 15, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
    Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, released his annual letter to shareholders.

    Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, released his annual letter to shareholders.


    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation.

    Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index,, which has fallen 12%.

    The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.


    Berkshire generated a record $27.46 billion of operating profit last year, including gains at Geico car insurance, the BNSF railroad and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.


    It also owns dozens of other businesses, including the fast-growing Clayton Homes mobile home unit and the largest U.S. residential real estate brokerage.


    Berkshire specializes in "on the ground, Main Street-esque business activity," said Bill Smead, chief executive of Smead Capital Management Inc in Phoenix, which invests about $4.3 billion and owns Berkshire stock.

    Close

    Related stories


    "They're big and they're not a tech stock, and investors get comfort from that."


    Berkshire shares also slightly outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, after lagging in 2019 and 2020. They closed up 0.8% on Monday at $493,785.


    Most Berkshire operating units focus on the United States, and about 77% of its approximately 372,000 employees work there.


    Among those expanding elsewhere is Dairy Queen, which plans by 2030 to add 600 stores in China, already its largest market outside the United States.


    Berkshire traded below $20 when Buffett took over the then-struggling textile company in 1965. Its Class B shares are worth about 1/1500th of Class A shares.


    U.S. companies with larger market capitalizations include Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc. Apple is also Berkshire's largest common stock holding.

    Berkshire ended 2021 with $146.7 billion in cash, though it has since invested well over $5 billion in Occidental Petroleum Corp as oil prices soared.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Berkshire Hathaway #Warren Buffett #World News
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 08:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.